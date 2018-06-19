2018 Outlook: Gavin Escobar
2018 fantasy player outlook for Gavin Escobar, TE, Dolphins
Gavin Escobar signed with the Dolphins this offseason, and he will look to make an impact as a reserve tight end. Escobar has never been a consistent stat producer, and he has just 12 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns over his past three seasons combined. Ignore Escobar in all leagues on Draft Day
