2018 Outlook: Jalin Marshall

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jalin Marshall, WR, Jets

Jalin Marshall will compete to be the No. 4 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor. Marshall spent 2017 on the practice squad for the Jets and did not appear in any games. He's a longshot to make the final roster and win the No. 4 job on the depth chart. But even if that happens, Marshall should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...