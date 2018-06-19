2018 Outlook: Kendall Wright

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kendall Wright, WR, Vikings

Kendall Wright joins a crowded receiving corps in Minnesota, where he'll likely have a part-time role. He's thrived in the slot throughout his career, but the Vikings already have Adam Thielen in that spot. It will probably take a significant injury to a member of the Vikings passing game for Wright to even hop on the Fantasy radar in 2018. Don't count on him.

