2018 Outlook: Malcolm Mitchell

2018 fantasy player outlook for Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Patriots

Malcolm Mitchell is expected to be ready for training camp after he missed all of the 2017 season with an unspecified knee injury, and this could be a big year for him. He has an opportunity to be a significant contributor for the Patriots this year now that Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams. Mitchell will likely compete with Jordan Matthews, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt and Cordarrelle Patterson to be the No. 3 receiver behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, and Mitchell likely has the most upside of that group, especially after his solid performance as a rookie in 2016 with 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 48 targets. Keep an eye on Mitchell's role heading into training camp, and if he does win the No. 3 receiver spot then he's worth a look with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues.

