2018 Outlook: Nick Rose
2018 fantasy player outlook for Nick Rose, K, Jets
Nick Rose signed with the Jets this offseason, and he will compete with Cairo Santos to be their starting kicker this year. Rose appeared in 10 games for the Chargers in 2017, and he made 11-of-14 field goals and 23-of-26 extra points. He had one field goal over 50 yards. If Rose wins the kicking job for the Jets then he should be considered a a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...