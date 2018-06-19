2018 Outlook: Nick Rose

2018 fantasy player outlook for Nick Rose, K, Jets

Nick Rose signed with the Jets this offseason, and he will compete with Cairo Santos to be their starting kicker this year. Rose appeared in 10 games for the Chargers in 2017, and he made 11-of-14 field goals and 23-of-26 extra points. He had one field goal over 50 yards. If Rose wins the kicking job for the Jets then he should be considered a a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

