2018 Outlook: Shane Vereen

Shane Vereen is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to find a new team where he can continue to be a third-down back and change-of-pace option. He struggled in three years with the Giants in that role, especially the past two seasons when he combined for fewer than 700 total yards and one touchdown in 21 games. Now, he did have 44 catches last season and has at least that many receptions in four of the past five years. He could see a boost in Fantasy value with the right team, especially in PPR leagues. Keep an eye on where Vereen signs, and he could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in PPR