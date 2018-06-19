2018 Outlook: Tommy Bohanon

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tommy Bohanon, RB, Jaguars

Does your league give out points for blocks? If so, Tommy Bohanon might be worth taking. Also, your league is weird. Because Bohanon doesn't typically put up good stats on a weekly basis, Fantasy owners shouldn't bother with him.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...