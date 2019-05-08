2019 Outlook: Jermaine Gresham

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jermaine Gresham, TE, ARI

Jermaine Gresham remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve tight end. He spent 2018 with the Cardinals, but he combined for just 13 PPR points during the season. He's a solid blocker at tight end, but he's not much of a playmaker. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but Gresham is not worth drafting in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories