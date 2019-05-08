2019 Outlook: Rishard Matthews

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rishard Matthews, WR, NYJ

Rishard Matthews remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver. Matthews spent time in 2018 with the Titans and Jets, but he failed to make an impact with either team in just eight games. He was productive in 2016-17 with the Titans, combining for 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns on 195 targets, and he could be a useful Fantasy receiver in the right situation. Keep an eye on where Matthews ends up, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

