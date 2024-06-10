The Bears defense is getting overshadowed this season compared to the offense based on several high-profile additions, but don't forget about that side of the ball for Chicago. The Bears DST could be a nice surprise in 2024 and might prove to be a waiver-wire addition during the season. Chicago has some potential playmakers on defense in Montez Sweat, Tremaine Edmunds, Jaylon Johnson and Kevin Byard, and the Bears tied for first in interceptions in 2023 with 22. The problem for Chicago was being second to last in the NFL in sacks with 30, and hopefully a full season with Sweat changes that. Better pressure on the quarterback and continued turnovers will make the Bears DST more attractive, but don't draft the unit in the majority of leagues. Instead, let the Bears DST prove itself first and become a waiver-wire addition during the season.