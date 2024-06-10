The Bengals DST should be considered a sneaky Fantasy option to open the season with a Week 1 matchup against the Patriots, who could be starting a rookie quarterback in Drake Maye. After that, Cincinnati faces Washington in Week 3 and Carolina in Week 4, which could also be favorable matchups. However, the Week 2 game at Kansas City could be tough for the Bengals defense, so keep that in mind. For the season, the Bengals DST will likely be more of a No. 2 Fantasy option in most leagues. While Cincinnati has a solid pass rush with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, the Bengals DST finished No. 20 in Fantasy points in 2023. Sheldon Rankins was added to the defensive line, and Geno Stone is the new addition to the secondary, so hopefully both can help the Bengals DST improve. Keep an eye on this unit early in the season, especially with some favorable matchups, and the Bengals DST could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.