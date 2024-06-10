Watson began garnering attention for the Broncos during offseason practices when coach Sean Payton didn't hide his excitement for his receiving traits. Watson was one of two RBs to catch over 50 passes in the FBS last season, giving him a skill-set that Payton has always been partial to. But Watson was also a capable runner at Memphis, totaling at least 900 rush yards in three straight years. An older prospect (Watson will be 25 this season), Watson is one to watch this preseason in case he finds playing time in Payton's offense, which has always been favorable for pass-catching running backs. Not only is he on the late-round radar in deeper PPR leagues, but he's also worth a speculative third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.