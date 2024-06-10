We expect Allen to win the RB2 job behind Breece Hall, making him worthy of a pick in the double-digit rounds of most redraft leagues. Allen was a true workhorse in college, amassing 3,769 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns in three seasons at Wisconsin. He also won't turn 21 years old until January of 2025. That youth and proven three-down ability should make Allen a popular Dynasty stash even if he's likely stuck behind Breece Hall for the next two seasons. If Hall were to suffer an injury, Allen would have a chance to be a must-start Fantasy running back, assuming he beats out Israel Abanikanda as we expect him to. In rookie drafts you can start looking for Allen in Round 3.