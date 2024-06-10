Thomas is a bit of a raw prospect after breaking out late in his LSU career in a Brian Kelly offense that asked him to mainly run two routes. He will have to develop his route tree, but his size-speed combination is undeniable and there's an opportunity for him to immediately be a mismatch the Jaguars can't help but utilize in the red zone and down the field. Thomas is one of the highest-upside picks you can make in the Rounds 9-10 range of your Fantasy drafts, and he should enter consideration in the back half of Round 1 in Dynasty rookie-only drafts.