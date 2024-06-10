You might have liked what you saw from the Broncos defense after the first part of the 2023 season, and you might like who the Broncos play to begin the 2024 season. But those are the only two reasons why you'd be remotely interested in this DST. The 42 sacks they registered was below league average and the team didn't do much to add to its squad this offseason. And as good as they were at creating turnovers last season, they'll be challenged to do it again without safety Justin Simmons or linebacker Josey Jewell. But they'll start the season against the Seahawks and Steelers in consecutive weeks, offering the chance for some early-season points before their schedule gets harder. You could consider the Broncos among streaming options in drafts.