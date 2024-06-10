Young finished 30th in Fantasy points per game as a rookie behind the likes of Zach Wilson and Aidan O'Connell. In 2024, his outlook has changed due to the significant investment the Panthers made to surround Young with more help. For starters, the Panthers hired Dave Canales to run the offense fresh off the job he did in Tampa reviving Baker Mayfield and generating a playoff-caliber offense. They upgraded the offensive line with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency and they traded up into Round 1 to draft WR Xavier Legette. Young has looked good early in OTAs, but he still projects as a QB who should not be on your radar in one-QB leagues and only as a high-upside QB3 or back-end QB2 in Superflex and two-QB leagues.