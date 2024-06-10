The Saints selected Bub Means in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's possible he's able to work his way into three wide receiver sets as a rookie. The Pitt product has prototypical size at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds and his value is more likely to come on deep balls, which likely makes him a better fit for the QB that just left New Orleans (Jameis Winston) than current starter Derek Carr. Still, Means has untapped potential as a developmental project behind Chris Olave, and he's worth consideration in Round 5 of rookie-only drafts.