Austin will compete for a role in Pittsburgh's offense this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and is not worth drafting in most formats. The Steelers lost a big piece on offense in Diontae Johnson, who leaves behind 87 targets. But Pittsburgh also added Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scott Miller via free agency and used a third-round draft pick on Roman Wilson. Most likely, Austin will play behind George Pickens, Wilson and Jefferson, and it could be tough for Austin to earn targets. At best, you can add Austin off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing at a high level.