Tillman is expected to be the No. 4 receiver for the Browns this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Cleveland has a crowded receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, and Tillman could struggle for targets. As a rookie, the 2023 third-round pick recorded a 21-224-0 line on 44 targets in 14 regular-season games, but hopefully better quarterback play could help with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) back at 100 percent. There's a chance Tillman could surprise us and be more of a factor on offense, but let him prove himself first. He could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the year.