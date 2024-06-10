You might draft the Chargers DST because of their Week 1 matchup versus Las Vegas, their Week 2 game at Carolina and even their Week 3 showdown in Pittsburgh. That's fine, they're late-round worthy on the basis of those games alone. But it sure helps that the squad hung on to pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, both of whom should be healthy to start the season. Mack had 17 of the Chargers' 48 sacks in 2023 and should be schemed up to be even more dangerous in new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's aggressive scheme. But the Bolts also added former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the draft, adding more talent in hopes of finally being stout against the run. Tack on a decent secondary headlined by Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James and we're looking at a DST that could surprise beyond their early-season schedule. Just watch out for that Week 4 matchup ...