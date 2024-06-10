Olave was a popular breakout candidate heading into 2023 but ultimately failed to live up to the hype and scored just the 19th-most Fantasy points per game. However, Olave did command the 13th-most targets per game with a 40% air yardage share. Both the targets and air yards suggest the breakout is still in play and it just might happen one year later. Olave will have working for him an added year of rapport with Derek Carr, no Michael Thomas to compete with for targets, and possible positive touchdown regression coming his way. Olave is coming off the board in the back end of Round 2 or early Round 3 and should provide a WR2 floor with the upside for more.