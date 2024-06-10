Schultz was a solid contributor with the new-look Texans in 2023 and he averaged the 10th-most Fantasy points per game (11th-most in PPR leagues). His outlook changed for the worse in 2024 after the team traded for Stefon Diggs and used a draft pick on TE Cade Stover. However, Schultz is likely to maintain the lead role from a snap share percentage and could find his way into the end zone a half dozen times (he scored five TDs in 2023). He's a back-end TE1 with a solid floor, but if you're looking for upside, there are other TE options to consider in his ADP range on Draft Day.