Waller struggled through chronic hamstring pain and poor quarterback play in 2023 and has flirted with retirement since the season ended. For now, we're only willing to speculate a pick in the final rounds on the 31-year-old on the chance he plays and stays healthy. Waller's best Fantasy performances and lone touchdown in 2023 came with Tyrod Taylor under center and Taylor is now a member of the Jets. With Malik Nabers joining the team, Waller is likely the team's second option at best. If he shows up at training camp we will bump him up a couple of rounds, but he will still be in the double-digit rounds as a No. 2 tight end for us. You should certainly draft another tight end if you draft Waller.