Douglas showed some really good things in the second half last year and just got a quarterback upgrade in Drake Maye. That's the good news. The bad news is the Patriots brought back Kendrick Bourne and drafted Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, so Douglas will be in a dogfight to earn targets. After Bourne got hurt last year, Douglas took over as the team's primary option and saw 6.9 targets per game in his final nine games. If he can reclaim that role, the production should be better because of the better quarterback play, and he could be a WR3 for Fantasy purposes. Because of the uncertainty, we're not drafting Douglas before Round 14 in redraft. Douglas has slightly more appeal in Dynasty leagues, but even that value could evaporate if Polk and Baker beat him out at camp.