If you weren't a believer in Vaughn coming into the NFL, he did nothing to change your mind as a rookie. The Cowboys treated him like a gadget player and Vaughn wasn't very good on the opportunities he received. If you were a believer, you see Ezekiel Elliott replacing Tony Pollard and just enough of a glimmer of hope that Vaughn will get more opportunities due to Elliott's age and inefficiency. We're not advising drafting Vaughn in a redraft league and are only holding him in deeper Dynasty leagues at this time.