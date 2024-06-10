Moore should once again be considered the No. 1 receiver for the Bears, but he might not be as productive as he was in 2023. This season, consider Moore a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 in the majority of leagues. Last year, Moore averaged a career-best 16.9 PPR points per game, but he was the clear focal point of the passing game with 136 targets. This season, the Bears added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, and both will command plenty of targets, which should impact Moore. We also have to see how Moore adjusts to a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Moore should still be productive but don't be surprised if he sees a decline in production this season with the new additions to Chicago's receiving corps. He should definitely be drafted as a starter in the majority of leagues, but don't reach for him on Draft Day based on how he performed in 2023.