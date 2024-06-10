Foreman signed with the Browns this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve running back in Cleveland this year. Foreman is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Now, Foreman could have a bigger role than expected if Nick Chubb (knee) is limited to open the season, but Foreman would still have to contend with Jerome Ford in that scenario. And if Chubb is ready for Week 1 then Foreman would be third on the depth chart at best. However, keep in mind that Foreman has been buried on the depth chart in previous stops in Tennessee in 2021, Carolina in 2022 and Chicago in 2023, but he's found a way to get significant touches due to injury. And in two of those seasons (2021 and 2023), Foreman averaged at least 10.1 PPR points per game. Most likely, Foreman will go undrafted in most leagues, but he could be someone to add off the waiver wire if Chubb misses any time early in the season.