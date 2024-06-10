The Falcons DST scored just the 28th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023 in large part to remaining in the single digits when it came to interceptions (8), fumble recoveries (8) and just one defensive or special teams touchdown. The Falcons also had the 22nd-most sacks and while the addition of former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as Atlanta's head coach should improve the defense overall, it's important to note the Rams defense finished with just the 27th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023. Atlanta is best left undrafted and on your waiver wire.