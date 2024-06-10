Kittle's 12.7 PPR points per game last year was good enough to finish as the sixth-best tight end in Fantasy, but it was still a six-year low for the veteran tight end. Hand in hand with that is a declining target share that hit 5.6 per game last season (5.1 in games Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were involved in). Most TEs with that low volume need a lot of touchdowns to compensate for it; Kittle recorded six scores in 2023, tied for the second-most in a season of his career. The 31-year-old is still fun to watch and playing in a fantastic offense, but it seems like a return to a heavy-volume role is unlikely. Think of him as a start-worthy Fantasy option worth grabbing as soon as 70th overall, but not as an elite-tier at tight end.