Last year the Giants finished top five amongst DSTs in touchdowns, fumble recoveries, and interceptions. Somehow they still finished outside the top 12 in Fantasy points. We don't rank them as a DST you want to draft in 2024 either, though the addition of Brian Burns should help. What may matter at least as much is the departure of Don Martindale, who himself may have been responsible for a lot of those turnovers. The Giants do have a favorable schedule, opening the season with the Vikings and Commanders, but we'll need to see proof before we view them as a starting option.