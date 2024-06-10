We are not advising drafting Gano as a starting Fantasy kicker in 2024. Gano missed more than a third of his field goal attempts in the first half of last year then missed the second half of the season after having knee surgery. It's possible the knee injury explains his inaccuracy, but he's 37 years old so we probably need to see him healthy and in his old form before we believe it. This is projected to be a low-scoring offense and Gano only gets to kick twice this year in a controlled environment. You can do better at kicker on Draft Day.