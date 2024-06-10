We are drafting Hurts as a top-three quarterback in all formats, worthy of a pick as early as Round 3 in one-quarterback leagues. Hurts' passing efficiency took a step back in 2023, with his yards per attempt and touchdown rate both falling more than 10% from his career highs in 2022. He made up for part of that dropoff with a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns. We expect the arrival of Kellen Moore to be a positive for Hurts' passing efficiency and Saquon Barkley should do more with his targets than the running backs did last year as well. That should help make up for any regression in terms of rushing touchdowns. After all, we aren't entirely sure the tush push will work as well without Jason Kelce. Hurts' Dynasty floor is helped by the long-term deals signed by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this offseason.