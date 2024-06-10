A fourth-round pick out of TCU, Wiley is a big-bodied target with plus-athleticism. He may have fallen in the draft not only because he lacks quality speed but because he didn't break out until his fifth year of college football after transferring from Texas. He's obviously destined to be a backup with the Chiefs until Travis Kelce misses time, and even then he's not promised anything in terms of playing time. But there's a chance he eventually fills the Kelce role if he sticks with the Chiefs long enough. Patient Dynasty league managers could swipe Wiley with their last pick.