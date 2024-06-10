The Texans grabbed Jordan in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he is not expected to make much of an immediate impact as he develops in 2024. At just 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds, Jordan may not have the size to hold up as a feature back, but he has demonstrated the ability to be a tough runner and does have potential on third downs and special teams based on his work at Syracuse and Louisville. He is not worth rostering in redraft Fantasy leagues, while Dynasty league should only consider him with a late-round pick to see if he can carve out a role during training camp and the preseason.