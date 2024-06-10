The Bengals selected Burton in the third round of the NFL Draft from Alabama, and he could play a prominent role right away. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all redraft leagues, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Burton should be the No. 3 receiver in his rookie campaign behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but if Higgins misses any time in training camp due to his contract situation then Burton's stock will rise. With Tyler Boyd gone, Burton has the chance for 98 vacated targets, which is ideal. At Alabama, Burton had 39 catches for 798 yards and eight touchdowns, and he could be among the better rookie receivers this season. As long as Joe Burrow is healthy, Burton has sleeper appeal in 2024.