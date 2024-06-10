After bottoming out with the Raiders last year, Garoppolo will be the backup to Matthew Stafford with the Rams. We've seen enough of Garoppolo to know he's capable of helping a team win when he's surrounded by good talent, so it's possible he could be a solid Fantasy option if he ever played in place of Stafford. However, Garoppolo's rarely been an accurate passer on throws of 15-plus air yards, so banking on him to be as good as Stafford wouldn't be wise. You could take Garoppolo with one of your last picks in two-QB leagues as a handcuff to Stafford.