Slye joined the New England Patriots in the offseason and will compete with Chad Ryland for the starting kicking job. We don't view as a Fantasy starter and don't advise drafting him. Ryland has struggled with inconsistency the past two seasons, missing 10 fields goals and five extra points since the start of the 2022 campaign. In New England, he's on an offense that we expect to be amongst the leagues worst, in a division where everyone plays outdoors and three of the four teams play in unfavorable conditions yearly in December.