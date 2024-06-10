Reynolds signed with the Broncos this offseason, and he will compete for a starting spot in Denver this year. Reynolds is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could be someone to add off the waiver wire. The Broncos have Courtland Sutton ahead of Reynolds on the depth chart for sure, but Reynolds could be second ahead of Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Troy Franklin. Conversely, Reynolds could fall behind those guys as well. It's worth keeping an eye on in training camp to see how Sean Payton uses Reynolds, as well as his rapport with new quarterback Bo Nix. Reynolds has never averaged more than 7.8 PPR points per game in eight seasons with the Rams and Lions, but he has the potential to be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues with enough targets in Denver.