We're two seasons removed from Herbert's last dominant year as a top-five Fantasy QB -- and we're looking down the road at a third, which is why he's falling in Fantasy drafts. Herbert has consistently been a high-volume passer, averaging at least 35 per game in each year of his career (nearly 40-plus in his first three seasons). But new head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have a track record of being run-focused: Only twice over 10 seasons when either one of them coached an NFL team did their quarterback average more than 30 passes per game. Even if there's a shift in their philosophy because Herbert is truly a gifted passer, the Chargers' reshuffled, mostly unproven receiving corps drives down whatever upside Herbert would have. An easy-ish schedule to begin the season does give Herbert some mild appeal, but overall there's not much optimism he'll regain his spot as a mega-Fantasy passer. Expect high-upside QBs like Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray and even rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to get drafted over Herbert in 2024.