Raymond has the chance to be the No. 3 receiver for the Lions this year, and he could be worth a late-round pick in deep Fantasy leagues. Raymond is behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the depth chart, but Raymond also has to contend with Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs for targets. There are 64 vacated targets with Josh Reynolds (Denver) gone in Detroit, but Raymond has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him. He's never averaged more than 8.3 PPR points per game in nine seasons with the Lions, Titans, Giants and Broncos. At best, add Raymond off of the waiver wire during the year.