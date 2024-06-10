Mitchell could eventually emerge as the No. 2 running back in Baltimore this season behind Derrick Henry, but it might take some time. Mitchell is coming off a torn ACL in December, and coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell isn't expected to be ready until "sometime during the season." Unless Mitchell surprises us in training camp, he shouldn't be drafted until one of your last picks in the majority of leagues. And once he's healthy, Mitchell might have to compete with Justice Hill for the backup role. If Henry stays healthy all season, the No. 2 role for the Ravens will be irrelevant. However, a Henry injury could allow for Mitchell to have plenty of Fantasy value. He emerged for the Ravens in Week 9 in 2023 with 20.4 PPR points, and he scored at least 10.8 PPR points in four of six games before getting hurt. He's explosive, but we might not see the best of Mitchell again until 2025. He's a good stash candidate if your league has IR spots.