It was a disappointing rookie season for Miller after he suffered an early-season injury. Miller played more than 30% of the team's snaps just three times in his rookie year. However, when Miller returned to action, he posted an above-average forced missed tackle rate. Miller will benefit from the addition of Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator because he is installing a zone blocking scheme that perfectly fits the RB's skill set. It's possible he forms a 1-2 punch with Kamara and jumps Jamaal Williams on the depth chart. Miller is a high-upside flyer to draft in the final rounds in all formats.