There's a very real chance McConkey, the Chargers' second-round pick out of Georgia, will lead the team in receptions and receiving yards this season. That's why he's arguably the first Chargers player you should draft in one-QB leagues -- even ahead of Justin Herbert. McConkey was great in college because he was in sync with his quarterback, and through offseason workouts it appears he's already connecting with Herbert. That'll help McConkey replace Keenan Allen as the Chargers' slot receiver, a role that could open up for as many as seven targets per game (Allen saw 8.5 or more targets per game in each of his last seven seasons but it was in a different system). And while McConkey is slight (5-foot-8 and 186 pounds), he is a route-running maestro who will get open frequently. His upside is greater in PPR since his volume figures to be high, which is why Round 7 is a decent time to take him; wait another round in redraft non-PPR leagues. As for rookie-only drafts, expect McConkey to get grabbed anywhere from sixth to 10th overall depending on format and scoring.