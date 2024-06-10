Prater did not finish as a top-12 Fantasy kicker on a per-game basis last year, but that doesn't mean he can't do it this year. With Kyler Murray ready to roll Week 1 and Marvin Harrison added to the offense, the Cardinals should move the chains pretty consistently. Prater has made over 80% of his field goals in four of his past five seasons, attempting at least 31 of them in three of the last four. He's on the fringe of being a top-12 kicker, which means he might be one you find on your waiver wire during the season.