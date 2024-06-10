Badgley will open the season as the kicker for the Lions, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option heading into the year. He could become a waiver wire addition as the season goes on. Badgley spent much of 2023 on Detroit's practice squad before eventually replacing a struggling Riley Patterson for the final four games of the regular season and the playoffs. Badgley converted each of his seven field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 PATs after taking over. The Lions have a high-powered offense, so Badgley could get plenty of scoring chances, making him a potentially attractive Fantasy asset during the year.