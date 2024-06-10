Thomas remains a free agent at time of publication, and he's not worth rostering in any formats. Thomas has battled injuries for four straight seasons, limiting him to just 20 games since the start of the 2020 season after he missed just one game in his first four years and derailing the career of the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. Because of those injuries, it'll be difficult to count on Thomas to play a key role in Fantasy even if he latches on with a team before the season, but in the right situation he may be worth a flier if he's seeing targets in Week 1. Monitor Thomas' landing spot this summer to see if he's worth keeping on your watch list once the season begins.