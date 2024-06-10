White broke out in 2023 in large part due to how he fit Dave Canales' system. White finished with the fifth-most touches per game, top 10 among all RBs in carries and top nine in targets, and he turned that massive volume into the 14th-most Fantasy points per game and ninth-most per game in PPR formats. The outlook has changed slightly in 2024 with Canales in Carolina and the Buccaneers using a draft pick on RB Bucky Irving. With a heavy volume projection, White comes off the board around the Round 2/3 turn and is one of the best bets for volume at the RB position.