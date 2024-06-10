You might be able to talk yourself into drafting the Raiders DST as a Week 1 streaming option, but it's mission impossible to talk yourself into them being a good season-long choice. Even with Maxx Crosby attacking quarterbacks, the Raiders DST hasn't been productive enough for Fantasy in a while. The addition of Christian Wilkins helps the D-line a lot, but it still figures to come up short most weeks. However, the Raiders play at the Chargers in Week 1, a matchup versus an offense with a great quarterback and offensive line, but little else. We'd prefer the Chargers, Bengals and Saints DSTs as streaming options, but if you can't get them and like having no strings attached to your defenses, the Raiders make some sense.