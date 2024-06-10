The Ravens selected Ali in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Marshall, and he could have a role in Baltimore's backfield this year. At best, Ali could emerge as the backup to Derrick Henry, but Ali is not worth drafting in most redraft leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Ali is worth a late-round pick. He could eventually become the Ravens' running back of the future, but he will open the season behind Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. And Ali also has to prove he's healthy after he ruptured his biceps at the Senior Bowl, although he is expected to be fully recovered by training camp.