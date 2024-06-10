Lawrence was a colossal disappointment in Fantasy leagues in 2023 and never made the leap into the consistent QB1 range. The addition of Calvin Ridley wasn't enough to help Lawrence take the jump and he instead finished with just the 16th-most Fantasy points per game. The good news is that you can now get Lawrence at a massive discount as he is coming off the board in the QB2 range. The Jaguars have since upgraded the offensive line around him, added Gabe Davis in free agency, and used their first-round draft pick on WR Brian Thomas. Lawrence is one of the highest-upside QB2s you can grab in drafts and an excellent option for those drafters who like to wait at QB.